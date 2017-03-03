Some advice for Starbucks on succeeding in Italy: Make your coffee drinks taste like coffee

To the editor: To Chief Executive Howard Schultz and the management team of Starbucks, with regards to their attempt to open a coffee shop in Italy, I have three suggestions.

First, do not drown your espresso drinks with milk. The Italians (along with many Americans) enjoy the taste of the espresso in cappuccino.

Second, a proper macchiato does not include any flavoring in addition to the espresso and froth.

Finally, learn to brew a good cup of basic coffee so the customer can enjoy his or her drink without the need of any additives like milk, cream or cinnamon. A good cup of coffee should be able to be enjoyed neat.

Other than that, lots of luck in Italy.

Michael Simonian, Laguna Niguel

