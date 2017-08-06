Let the Games (especially over money) begin

To the editor: Our mayor is certainly playing to the cheap seats in his bid for the 2028 Olympics.

(Re “2028 Games require council support,” Aug. 2)

To invest millions of dollars in an unaccountable, scandal-prone entity is foolish. In times of scarce municipal resources and tragic civic need, we can do better than walk into a likely stickup with the International Olympic Committee.

Los Angeles’ financial success with the Peter Ueberroth-guided 1984 games is not what most cities have experienced.

Robin Doyno, Los Angeles

To the editor: Thank goodness that the visionaries are not discouraged from dreaming and planning. More than 30 years ago, this region was inspired by the marvelous outpouring of support and pride for the Games from all over the L.A. basin.

There were seemingly insurmountable issues that might have discouraged those without our SoCal can-do attitude.

As a card-carrying senior citizen now, I will tend to extending my good health and longevity so that I can apply for tickets in 2028, unwaveringly believing that California will again witness a monumental success, SoCal style. Go! We can hardly wait.

Vilma K. Pallette, Santa Clara

The writer was manager of Volunteer Services, L.A. Olympics, 1984

To the editor: I totally oppose any financial guarantee by the city of Los Angeles to the Olympics until all our roads and sidewalks are brought up to A or B condition.

Lucy Cole, Eagle Rock

