Travis Allen speaks to Californians rightly worried about the liberal stranglehold on Sacramento

To the editor: I feel it is essential to offer an opposing view to the Los Angeles Times' editorial, "The California governor's race has its own version of Trump. Let's not let history repeat itself."
I moved to the wonderful state of California many years ago as a young man. I have watched, disheartened, as liberal politicians have slowly drained my chosen home state of its wealth. Enough is enough.
Our beautiful state, which has until recently teetered on the verge of bankruptcy, refuses to tighten its financial belt. Instead, the liberal machine that has controlled Sacramento for decades continues to spend money and raise taxes on people who work hard just to survive.
People who care about the future of California ought to think very seriously about what I have said and elect the most conservative, fiscally responsible person on the ballot, which I believe to be Republican Travis Allen.
Clayton Porter, Oceanside
To the editor: Yes, Allen's portrait of California is a fantasy and it's also a deliberate political move to gain votes from a large base: old people who'd love to go back to the 1950s.
Allen may snag some, but most of us know you can't go home again.
Patricia Manuras, Carpinteria
