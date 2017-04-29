Trump promised his followers anything and everything. Now, he's testing their loyalty.

To the editor: It is undeniable that President Trump, through his first 100 days in office, has been remarkably successful in creating a powerful visceral connection to his voting base, which includes millions of disaffected blue-collar workers. It also follows that a base so energized by his demagoguery will be slow to cool in its affection for him. (“100 days in, Trump's supporters back him, but some doubts have begun to show,” April 28)

But as Trump is discovering, the heated rhetorical style he learned in his frequent guest appearances in professional wrestling events may have been useful for galvanizing rabid support, but does not translate into a governable style. Trump has therefore quickly reverted from his campaign promises to a traditional Republican orthodoxy.

Given the intense support of many of Trump’s followers, it may be a while before they decide to abandon the president. However, as Trump continues to support cutting taxes on the wealthy, rolling back worker protections and getting involved in foreign conflicts, his base will ultimately wake up to the same ugly reality that was discovered by the people who spent their hard-earned money to enroll in Trump University. And at that point, feelings of loyalty will be replaced by anger.

Trump may learn that as much as people in this country love building up their heroes, they revel much more in tearing them down.

Matthew Singerman, Newbury Park

To the editor: Trump has completed his first 100 days in office, and The Times has published at least that many attacks on him since his inauguration in the form of news reports, opinion pieces, letters and skewed headlines.

In my 84 years of reading and 74 of writing, I have not seen such attacks on the leader of any country over the first 100 days.

The Times and others frequently use negative words. “Unfit,” “bigot,” “liar” and “narcissist” are common. Every comment or action he takes gets blasted by the media and the left. This is opposition for opposition’s sake, and it is not helping the nation.

What’s next? If Trump breathes, would you say he’s polluting the air? When is this Trump-bashing going to stop? When will these elements discover something positive and start giving the man a chance?

Yatindra Bhatnagar, Tujunga

To the editor: While President Trump may have been stymied at times, there is little reason to take solace.

With the appointment of people who are either directly opposed to the previous directives of the agencies they run (like Ben Carson at Housing and Urban Development and Scott Pruitt at the Environmental Protection Agency) or who wish to alter their direction (like Education Secretary Betsy DeVos), his appointment of a new conservative Supreme Court justice and making the National Endowment for the Arts and Planned Parenthood budgetary targets, he is well on his way to leaving a devastating legacy.

In those areas, Trump has succeeded mightily.

Mashey Bernstein, Santa Barbara

To the editor: Through his first 100 days in office, Trump is the most disapproved of, corrupt, incompetent, disorganized and least qualified, knowledgeable and accomplished president in modern American history.

And his party controls both houses of Congress.

Kenneth L. Zimmerman, Huntington Beach

