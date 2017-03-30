Massive protests against Trump's climate change policies can help save the planet

To the editor: On Tuesday the Trump administration made its intentions clear: It wants to roll back and possibly reverse recent U.S. progress in reducing greenhouse gas emissions and mitigating catastrophic climate change. As the bumper sticker from Sen. Bernie Sanders’ 2016 presidential campaign — still displayed on the back of my car — reads, “When we reject science, we become the laughingstock of the world.” (“This is how states will fight Trump's energy order,” March 29)

If anything good can possibly come from this, it might spark major resistance to such retrograde actions. A number of states, led by California and New York, are determined to show the rest of the world that Washington does not speak for us as a nation.

And what can the rest of us do? Turn out for the People’s Climate March on April 29. Local marches are planned all over the country, including several in Southern California. We need this march to be even larger and stronger than the Women’s March in January.

The health of our planet, as well as our credibility as a nation, is at stake.

Roger Gloss , Rancho Santa Margarita

To the editor: If President Trump had said that he would try to convince Congress to budget enough funds to send all of the West Virginia coal miners and their families to school and teach them and get them jobs in the clean energy fields of the future instead of putting them back to work in the mines, I might be able to consider the possibility that we have a real president.

With that, he would even save many of the coal miner’s lives and health.

Harry Shragg, Reseda

