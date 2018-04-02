Trump's very un-Christian Easter tiding: 'NO MORE DACA DEAL'

To the editor: What a shocking and deeply saddening front page of Monday's print Los Angeles Times.
On the left side of the page was a picture of Pope Francis, advocate for the poor and oppressed, celebrating Easter and the one who said, "Whatever you do for the least of these, you do for me."
And on the right was an article about President Trump — an oppressor of the poor and marginalized and an advocate of only his fellow plutocrats — vowing to destroy the federal program for undocumented immigrants who were brought to the United States as minors. Even worse are the so-called Christians who, in supporting Trump, crucify Jesus daily.
Heartbreaking.
The Rev. Tim Vivian, San Bernardino
To the editor: Trump's "NO MORE DACA DEAL" tweet appears to finalize his insensitive toying with the lives of hundreds of thousands of "Dreamers" as if they were pawns in a rigged game.
For months, Trump has vacillated regarding the future of these young immigrants who were brought here illegally as children and for whom the United States is the only homeland they have ever known.
The president has shown on many occasions that he has very little heart for anyone or anything that does not advance his agenda or stroke his fragile ego, but his dealing with the "Dreamers" has shown his heart's true color: black.
Larry Lasseter, Brea
To the editor: I believe that 99.9% of the population are decent people. That's just been my life's experience. I also believe this view is not unique.
Why then do we abandon this outlook when referring to "others"? A huge part of it is our own personal lack of familiarity with individuals of said group. Nothing brings people together better than integration. Being friends with an "other" destroys the otherness.
When we condone the labeling of entire groups as "others" — people to be shunned, feared or attacked — we begin the internal process of denying exactly what our life's experience has taught us. So think twice and recognize what is going on when someone like Trump tries to separate and scapegoat an entire group of people.
He's asking you to ignore what your own life's experience has taught you.
Dana Whitson, Oro Valley, Ariz.
