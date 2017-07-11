Trump turned the G-20 summit into the G-19 vs. the U.S.

To the editor: It’s time to realistically apply the theme “Make America Great Again” to a period when our country was the preeminent world leader instead of the isolationists we’ve become. (“Trump's 'America first' approach receives a cold reception at global summit,” July 8)

The recent G-20 summit in Hamburg, Germany, became the G-19. The more exclusive meeting of G-7 nations became a meeting of six against one — not exactly an enviable position for the United States.

Meanwhile, President Trump apparently allowed Russian leader Vladimir Putin to deny his government’s meddling in the presidential campaign and agreed to move on, which is exactly what Putin wanted. Add to this mix the fact that his daughter Ivanka Trump was allowed to sit for him at a meeting with the world leaders whose countries account for 80% of worldwide economic activity, and it is no wonder that Europe has lost confidence in the Trump administration and decided to fend for itself.

Richard C. Armendariz, Huntington Beach

To the editor: The European Union is coming apart. The nations of Europe are losing their once proud identities. German Chancellor Angela Merkel is in denial. She and others deplore America’s new attitude of strength and confidence.

To all who agree with her, I would simply remind you it is this reawakening of patriotic spirit that caused the American people to elect Donald Trump as our president.

Jim Blumel, Santa Clarita

To the editor: So Trump and Putin have decided to put the issue of Russian election meddling behind them.

It’s not their call to make. A special counsel, congressional committees and ultimately the American people will determine the validity of the allegations and what consequences may be necessary.

Carl Siechert, Pasadena

