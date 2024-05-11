Letters to the Editor: A Latino moderator, mic cutoffs, no audiences: Reader ideas for Biden-Trump debates

Joe Biden and Donald Trump participate in their final presidential debate of 2020 in Nashville, Tenn.

To the editor: Taking the plea by The Times’ editorial board for a civilized presidential debate one step further, I believe it is critical that a Latino or Latina moderate the discussion.

There has never been a Latino or Latina moderator in the history of presidential debates. At more than 36 million eligible voters, Latinos will make up one in seven voters this election. If the goal of presidential debates is to inform voters on their choices for president, then a moderator of Latino background this year is best suited to ask distinct questions that reflect the needs of this growing electorate.

In a recent poll of Latino voters in Arizona, California and Nevada commissioned by the Latino Community Foundation, more than one-third of respondents said they felt uninformed about President Biden’s 2024 policy agenda. That number rose to nearly half for former President Trump.

Given Latinos’ political significance in deciding the next president and Congress, it is vital we have someone uplift our community at the presidential debates this fall.

Christian Arana, Los Angeles

The writer is vice president of civic power and policy for the Latino Community Foundation.

To the editor: It’s not enough that moderators “deal decisively with nominees who bluster, bully, ignore time limits and engage in name calling by shutting off their microphones.”

We need mandatory dead mics when the other debater is speaking along with real-time fact checkers feeding the moderator to inject corrections with all mics turned off if a candidate lies.

Chris Pearson, Spring Valley

To the editor: It is possible to hold civil debates if the organizers would follow two simple rules.

First, the audience adds absolutely nothing to the process. Eliminate it entirely.

Second, the moderators should have the authority to shut off the microphones when the allowed time has expired.

The candidates will push as far as they can. Enforce the rules with zero tolerance.

Kevin Minihan, Los Angeles

To the editor: Rules should include limited physical spaces for each candidate and only one live microphone at a time. That one microphone should have a time limit and then be cut off automatically.

Yates Satterlee, Santa Barbara

To the editor: Instead of struggling to get Trump to follow the rules, suspend all rules and just put the candidates on stage together for a conversation about what they would do and why people should vote for them.

Let the chips fall where they may for voters to see who they like best. Wouldn’t that be fascinating?

Suzanne Taylor, Los Angeles

To the editor: I fail to see why some in the media keep urging Biden to debate Trump.

The former president has demonstrated more than once that he does not have a sufficient mastery of the facts on any topic to engage in a meaningful debate. What he does have is the trash-talking media presence of a stand-up comic.

To have Biden constantly interrupted and talked over by Trump prowling around on the stage behind him might make for good theater, but it would not be a real debate.

Gordon J. Louttit, Manhattan Beach

To the editor: I don’t think Biden should debate Trump, based on the fact that Trump cannot tell the truth, ever. A debate would be another 90-minute opportunity for the former president to lie to America.

However, since the Trump campaign has stated its candidate would debate Biden any time and at any place, I think the president should insist the debate be held in Central Park, on bicycles.

Edward Yeager, San Marino