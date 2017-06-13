With so much to lose, will Republicans stand in the way of impeaching Trump?

To the editor: Your editorial throws cold water on the desire of those who want President Trump to be impeached and removed from office. (“On impeaching Trump,” editorial, June 10)

You underestimate the seriousness of Trump’s problems. The obstruction of justice allegation is not enough, but it is a good beginning. Why was Trump trying to curtail the FBI’s investigation of former national security advisor Michael Flynn? What information might we learn from the people under scrutiny regarding Russia? The wheels are in motion to arrive at this information.

Furthermore, Trump’s unpopularity will probably increase. Taking away healthcare, giving tax breaks to the super rich and cutting Medicaid can only add to the 65.8 million people who voted against Trump in 2016.

The Republicans in Congress are going to have to make a choice: Will they show they are ready to impeach Trump, or will they tie themselves to the president’s fortune? This decision will have to be made before the 2018 elections.

Give Trump enough rope, and he will hang not only himself, but also his supporters.

Jim Conway, Woodland Hills

..

To the editor: What are we failing to consider as we scream for impeachment and possibly conviction? Trump is a scary aberration, but he will probably not be an effective president for the remainder of his term.

Vice President Mike Pence, however, is much more dangerous. He appears rational, but his politics are draconian. He might be able to effectively cripple the cause of human rights and personal freedom via cooperation with the Republican Congress and crucial appointments such as Supreme Court justices.

Is the media barrage on Trump achieving anything positive?

Let’s ease up on the president and encourage him to move toward the center. Then we can elect a Democratic Congress in 2018 and survive until 2020.

Steven J. Love, Laguna Niguel

..

To the editor: Only in the fevered minds of The Times’ editorialists have Trump’s meetings with former FBI Director James B. Comey risen to obstruction of justice. Alan Dershowitz and Jonathan Turley, both preeminent constitutional scholars, have given extensive examination to the question and concluded there is no case.

The investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 campaign has gone on for months now, and we have seen no solid evidence of collusion between the Trump campaign and Moscow. There’s been lots of talk about “smoke,” but no “smoking gun.”

In the meantime, countless stories quoting anonymous sources have been treated seriously. But as Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) pointed out in his questioning of Comey, the only thing not leaked was that Trump was never the subject of an investigation. The emptiness of this enterprise is laid bare by the pivot to the equally empty claim of obstruction.

It’s time for this witch hunt to end. Don’t worry, Trump will offer up many opportunities for publishing future editorials.

Kent Schmidt, La Cañada Flintridge

..

To the editor: I take exception with the statement in your otherwise excellent editorial that “all we have now is Comey’s say-so.”

For just a couple more things, we also have the fact and timing of Comey’s firing.

Rock O. Kendall, Dana Point

