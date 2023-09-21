Letters to the Editor: Impeaching Biden makes sense only in the alternate reality of Trump voters

To the editor: Reading Mark Z. Barabak’s column on the opinions of House Speaker Kevin McCarthy’s (R-Bakersfield) constituents on impeaching President Biden, I’m once again struck by the fact that many supporters of former President Trump do not inhabit the same reality as the rest of us.

They feel that Democrats “went after Trump” from the get-go. The reality is that he has been accused of breaking the law, he flouted rules and regulations and he is being held accountable for that. They still believe he did nothing wrong.

How are we ever supposed to come together as a nation when so many of its citizens are divorced from reality? There are not two sets of facts. Trump has been credibly accused of committing crimes and is being prosecuted — rightfully so.

The “impeachment” of Biden is nothing more than performance art to satisfy the bloodlust of people too misinformed to know what’s true and what’s not.

Scott Hughes, Westlake Village

..

To the editor: This article leads off quoting one of McCarthy’s constituents who wants to impeach Biden for being old as a way to retaliate for Congress impeaching Trump twice for actual offenses.

Doesn’t surprise me.

Larry Markes, Hollywood

..

To the editor: Many voters in McCarthy’s district want Biden impeached. Then Vice President Kamala Harris will be president.

Can Republicans really be that naive? If they know this is just a vengeful move that won’t pass, or shouldn’t pass, given the consequence, why do they think impeaching Biden is a good idea?

James Severtson, Reseda