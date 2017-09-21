A Republican who 'hounded' Obama is shocked — shocked that Trump isn't getting the same treatment

To the editor: It was hard not to pass out while reading this essay, what with my eyes rolling at about 1,000 RPM through the whole thing. (“I worked with Republicans to hound Obama. I wish they would give Jared Kushner the same treatment,” Sept. 14)

Kurt Bardella worked for Rep. Darrell Issa (R-Vista), the guy who spent years trying desperately to make a scandal out of anything and everything in the Obama administration, no matter how speculative, poorly sourced or false it was. This trivialization of the investigatory powers of Congress helped lead us directly to this moment: If everything is a scandal, then nothing is a scandal.

Now, the president and his family members shamelessly use the White House for personal profit, and the result is a national shrug.

Instead of showing contrition for his role in this dangerous tuning out, Bardella has the chutzpah to cast judgment. I’ll start taking him seriously when he apologizes publicly for his role in demonizing President Obama to this nation’s profound detriment.

Branden Frankel, Encino

