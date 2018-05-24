Trump messes with women's healthcare because his right-wing base demands it

To the editor: Once again, the Trump administration is making it more difficult for women to obtain birth control and health screenings by cutting off federal funding to organizations that do not completely separate abortion services from other healthcare operations.
The government does not pay for abortions, so why are the Republicans so fixated on harming one of the main organizations that helps to prevent abortions?
The focus of Planned Parenthood is women's healthcare. While it does perform abortions, which are legal, it had assisted millions of women with a variety of needs and also does STD screenings for men. Yet when women have a baby when they can't afford birth control, many lawmakers want them to work even though they cannot afford childcare and try to feed their famlies on a few dollars a day from the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program.
This is purely a political move, and I am asking the administration to do what's right for women and stop playing to its base.
Debbie Cassettari, Chino Hills
..
To the editor: It would be one thing if President Trump was an ideologue on social issues like Vice President Mike Pence.
But he is not. He is worse. He is unprincipled and unethical in pandering to his right-wing base. He is uncaring about anybody but himself. He is inaccurate and uninformed in pitching his policies. He has no moral compass.
Trump is doing incalculable damage to our social fabric, our institutions and the rule of law. He is not only reducing access to abortion, he is reducing access to government, period.
Tim Geddes, Huntington Beach
