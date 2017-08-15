Trump did not condemn racism. He read someone else's words off a teleprompter

To the editor: I do not compliment President Trump or have any sense that he has now done the right thing by reading words on a teleprompter denouncing the hate groups that descended on Charlottesville, Va., this weekend. (“Trump’s first response to Charlottesville was tepid and mealy mouthed. His second was too late,” editorial, Aug. 14)

When Trump initially responded to the violence on Saturday, I got no sense of sadness from him or any feelings for those who died that day in Charlottesville. In the second go-around Monday, when he explicitly condemned the hate groups, he was not apparently speaking his own words or thoughts. There was no emotion or passion in his voice as he stoically read off the teleprompter.

The deaths of Virginia state troopers Jay Cullen and Berke Bates and of Heather Heyer seemed to mean little to Trump. This is not what those of us who looked to Trump to make positive change voted for.

Sid Pelston, Beverly Hills

..

To the editor: Racism is evil. Really, Mr. President?

“Racism is evil,” said President Trump, “and those who cause violence in its name are criminals and thugs, including the KKK, neo-Nazis and white supremacists and other hate groups that are repugnant to everything we hold dear as Americans."

Well, all that is fine and good, except that the same day he spoke of considering a presidential pardon of Joe Arpaio, the former sheriff of Maricopa County, Ariz., who was convicted on contempt-of-court charges for failing to stop racially profiling Latinos.

Trump cannot have it both ways. If he pardons Arpaio, he will send the worst message possible: Racism is OK against Latinos.

Rosario Marin, Huntington Park

..

To the editor: Would things have been different if the anti-fascist protesters just ignored the racists in Charlottesville?

It has been said that “silence in the face of evil is itself evil.” I have great respect for those who saw evil in Charlottesville and went to demonstrate against it. White supremacists cannot be allowed to succeed.

Racists have chafed as minorities have made gains. Now they are flexing their muscles with the tacit support of the president. Whatever Trump said on Monday, his own bigotry surfaced with his lack of leadership on Saturday.

James Severtson, Reseda

..

To the editor: You've got to give Trump credit. He's sewed up the pro-life vote and the pro-Nazi vote. It's quite a trick.

Renee Leask, Glendale

Follow the Opinion section on Twitter @latimesopinion and Facebook.