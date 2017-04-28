No Trump tax returns, no Trump tax plan

To the editor: I have finally found something to admire about President Trump: his almost quixotic tenacity. Unfortunately, he lacks the moral fiber of Miguel de Cervantes’ hero even with his Sancho Panza stand-in, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin. (“Trump wants to lower business rate to 15% in 'biggest tax cut' in U.S. history, Mnuchin says,” April 26)

At a White House briefing unveiling the president’s tax plan, Mnuchin said that Trump has no intention of releasing his tax returns. Trump characterized his proposal as “great plan” — well, great for Trump most assuredly, which its 15% corporate tax rate.

Next, Trump will probably march his top lieutenants down to Capitol Hill to try to bully members of Congress. That worked so well with healthcare reform.

“No Trump tax returns, no Trump tax reform” should be our collective refrain as concerned citizens.

Jan Jay Judah, Torrance

To the editor: Well, boys and girls, here is your political lesson for the day:

Tired of paying those big taxes? Get yourself elected president by promising voters anything and everything, and then surround yourself with millionaires and billionaires so you have the backing that permits you to renege on your promises.

Then you can get to work on why you ran for president: eliminating those nasty millions you’ve been paying in taxes (or maybe not, since we don’t know with Trump).

Daniel Berez, Studio City

To the editor: Trump proposes to make American great by eliminating the inheritance tax. Do people not realize that the inheritance tax applies only to individuals with more than $5.5 million in assets and couples with more than $11 million?

How many of us does this include? In fact, it’s less than 1 in 500, likely the same multimillionaires who will benefit from his proposed cuts to corporate tax rates.

Let’s not refer to this as “eliminating the death tax.” Let’s call it what it is: a gift from Trump to his children.

David Carpenter, Claremont

