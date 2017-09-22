At the U.N., Trump embarrassed the United States

To the editor: As a Depression baby, I have lived through many presidencies, and Donald Trump’s is the worst of all. (“Trump gives the world a needlessly offensive campaign speech at the U.N.,” editorial, Sept. 19)

I was in junior high school when the United Nations was founded. It was a hopeful time, and the U.N. has for the most part fulfilled its promise for nations to work together for peace. Obviously there have been terrible disappointments, but the world now needs cooperation.

Trump’s bellicosity at the U.N. can only cause further discord. He is an embarrassment to the United States.

Julie May, Los Angeles

To the editor: Now that we have a reality-TV star as president, the leader of Iran comes across as a voice of reason at the U.N. We’ve sunk so far in less than a year.

Mike Greene, Tustin

