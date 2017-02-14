Next time an immigrant family gets torn apart, thank a Trump supporter

To the editor: President Trump has brought anxiety to America like no terrorists have since 9/11. But he had help: Millions of Americans voted to make him president. (“Fearing deportations, Mexico warns its citizens in the U.S.,” Feb. 10)

These Americans also share in the responsibility for creating a tsunami of fear crashing over the lives of millions of peaceful, hard-working and decent families living here. Children and their parents are now in terror of deportation and separation. Innocent refugees, some of whom helped us fight our wars, have been left in desperation and misery.

America used to stand for decency and compassion. No more. Americans who support these shameful attacks on fellow humans need to search their consciences and find where they left behind their own humanity.

Walter Dominguez, Los Angeles

..

To the editor: Why did these immigration protesters not march as vigorously against President Obama? After all, the National Council of La Raza dubbed him “deporter-in-chief” due to his efforts in this area.

While his two predecessors turned more illegal immigrants away at the border (our economy was good back then so people wanted to come), Obama deported more than Presidents George W. Bush and Clinton combined. I guess this is a problem only when the president is a white Republican but not one if he is an African American Democrat.

This is one more example that what’s good for the goose isn’t good for the gander — at least if you’re on the left.

Chris Daly, Yucaipa

..

To the editor: Trump has struck a bold blow for making American safe again by deporting longtime Phoenix resident Guadalupe Garcia de Rayos. She must be one of those “vicious killers” or rapists Trump warned us about.

Well, no: Her crime was using false papers to secure a job to help feed her two American-born children while paying taxes. I feel safer.

Trump’s America can also feel safe while it cowers behind the wall.

Dennis M. Galligan, Beaumont

Follow the Opinion section on Twitter @latimesopinion and Facebook