Trump voters' logic: He may be a tax-dodging crook, but he's our crook

To the editor: Investigative journalist David Cay Johnston’s op-ed article, “Following Trump’s money exposes the awful truth: Our president is a ‘financial vampire,’” nicely brought together the disparate fraudulent business practices of our president. The common theme is he’s crooked, of course. As an attorney, I dealt with people who just couldn’t do something honestly even if it was in their best interest to do so. Fraud is just what they do.