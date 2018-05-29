Don't expect regulators to keep us safe from glitch-prone driverless cars

To the editor: As an ex-president of a software firm, I can tell you that no matter how competent software engineers are, there are never enough quality control analysts or commands in an automated testing program to find every bug. ("Uber chose to disable emergency braking system before fatal Arizona robot car crash, safety officials say," May 24)
I find it very scary that technology companies like Uber are unleashing driverless cars on us. I suspect these will be under-regulated, as officials for the most part are clueless about how these technologies work and what can be done to protect us from tragedies like the death of a pedestrian in Arizona who was hit by a self-driving Uber car.
I can only imagine the disasters that will happen when larger, autonomous trucks are following lead trucks on the road.
Laurie S. Adami, Los Angeles
Follow the Opinion section on Twitter @latimesopinion and Facebook