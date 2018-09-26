U.N. diplomats showed the right way to respond to Trump's egomania

To the editor: The Los Angeles Times’ article on President Trump’s speech at the United Nations General Assembly on Tuesday captures the best of Trump at his bully pulpit, boasting about himself and scorning other countries whose leaders disagree with him.
He came across like the wizard of Oz, as the audience’s snickering at his claim of being the among the greatest presidents in U.S. history was like pulling the curtain back to expose a little bully.
The salient words of Benjamin Disraeli, British prime minister in the 19th century and novelist, capture my sentiments: “Courage is fire, and bullying is smoke.”
Tom Kaminski, Manhattan Beach
..
To the editor: After listening to Trump at the U.N. pat himself relentlessly and shamelessly on the back, I’m reminded of what my father always said about listening to blowhards.
He said, “If you’re as good as you say you are, you don’t have to tell anyone.”
Ted Stulz, Anaheim
..
To the editor: U.N. diplomats and world leaders laughing at Trump's boast that his presidency has “accomplished more than almost any administration in the history of our country” gives Congress and the media an example of the appropriate response to our egomaniacal president.
The rest of us should laugh all the way to the voting booth on Nov. 6.
Fred Fenton, Seal Beach
Follow the Opinion section on Twitter @latimesopinion and Facebook