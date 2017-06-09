USC gets it: Transfer students are an asset to the state's universities

To the editor: The model identified in the cover story on USC and transfer students should be the basis for all universities within California’s post-secondary education system. (“Most private colleges take very few transfers. At USC, about 1,500 get a spot each year,” June 5)

California has developed a community college system that allows for everyone (not just low-income students) to tick off many of the lower division credits necessary for an undergraduate degree. What is the benefit of having such a system if universities don’t want to focus on transfer students?

The experiences, knowledge bases and different perspective these students bring represent California’s diversity. These students are successful not because of their circumstances, but in spite of their circumstances, and that type of “grit” deserves every chance to express itself in students who become contributing members of our society.

Sjon Woodlyn, Sacramento

..

To the editor: As a transfer student from Fullerton College to USC (as was First Lady Pat Nixon, who worked multiple jobs while attending the university), I ask The Times to stop using the antiquated sobriquet “University of Spoiled Children.”

Using it is in poor taste and further degrades the oldest research university in Southern California. It certainly does not reflect the majority of current students, alumni and those associated with USC.

Charlie Fixa, Yorba Linda

Follow the Opinion section on Twitter @latimesopinion and Facebook