Letters to the Editor: Canceled valedictorian speech is another self-inflicted black eye for USC

A graduate puts on her cap before posing for a photo at USC’s commencement ceremony in Los Angeles on May 13, 2022.

To the editor: The removal of Asna Tabassum as the valedictory speaker at USC’s upcoming commencement reminds me of another sad chapter in USC’s history — the school’s lackluster response to the sexual abuse accusations made against Dr. George Tyndall. In both cases, I am struck by my alma mater’s failure to protect its greatest asset: its students.

I can appreciate USC’s predicament in choosing to avoid taking a position on the war in the Gaza Strip. Allowing Tabassum to speak might enrage supporters of Israel. Removing her has caused upheaval by those who support Palestine.

Either way, one side will be unhappy. USC risks alienating countless individuals, but like it or not, the issue has fallen onto its doorstep. In such a situation I would expect the university to at least ask how it can do right by its own community.

By choosing to rescind its offer to Tabassum, USC has failed to do this. It has abandoned the academic high ground and discourse, and it has left Tabassum out in the cold.

Donesh Olyaie, Los Angeles

..

To the editor: The valedictorian of any university should be a clear reflection of the graduating class. Anyone who has hate speech linked to their social media does not meet this threshold.

The university did not do their due diligence in vetting this candidate. Shame on USC Provost Andrew T. Guzman.

This is another black eye for USC.

Laurie Kelson, Encino

..

To the editor: Wow, USC. You granted an accomplished, deserving student the honor of being class valedictorian only to then yank away her ability to address her peers at graduation. Your excuse — a desire for safety — seems bogus and politically motivated.

When I graduated first in my class from UC Berkeley nearly 25 years ago, I used my voice to raise awareness of an inhumane U.S. sanctions policy that was killing Iraqi civilians. University security took steps to protect the commencement speaker, Secretary of State Madeleine Albright, from embarrassment over being confronted for having shared her grisly view that the price of the sanctions policy was “worth it” despite the toll on innocent children.

But my voice was heard from that podium and celebrated from Berkeley to L.A. to Baghdad to Occupied Palestine.

Instead of encouraging your students to question the status quo, you take active steps to silence them — even your best and brightest. What a shame.

If only you directed just one ounce of regard for safety to the Palestinian mothers suffering through C-sections without anesthesia, children bombed in their beds and youth risking their lives to forage for food for their families. You are on the wrong side of history.

Fadia Rafeedie Khoury, La Crescenta

..

To the editor: As a proud 1970 USC graduate, I’m afraid the university’s decision to cancel Tabassum’s valedictorian speech will have a lasting, negative impact on students, faculty and alumni.

But wait, there is a way to make lemonade here. Give Tabassum the opportunity to record her speech and post it on USC’s website. This way her speech, no matter how inflammatory some people think it might be, can be watched by anyone who wishes to view it.

Denny Freidenrich, Laguna Beach