Trump is letting the Wall Street foxes guard the hen house

To the editor: I highly object to the headline, in that it mischaracterizes what’s actually happening. In truth, President Trump is planning to rescind protective measures for the nation’s consumers and the financial system. (“Trump orders review of Dodd-Frank financial regulations, suspends retirement advisor rule,” Feb. 3)

For Trump to defer to JP Morgan Chase & Co. Chief Executive Jamie Dimon for advice on the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform Act is like giving the fox the keys to the hen house. The idea that Trump’s business friends can’t get loans really means that we have been relieved from having to be responsible for their loan shortfalls.

I don’t appreciate this journalistic soft soaping of the executive branch’s self-serving intentions.

Sylvia Dohnal, Arcadia

To the editor: Isn’t it curious that the new president wishes to explore the relaxation of bank lending regulations? He contends the rules are too strict and his friends have good businesses but cannot get loans.

If he would show us his tax returns, we could decide for ourselves if he took advantage of billions in loans before he took his corporations bankrupt. If he says he just took advantage of existing corporate laws, obviously those laws should remain strict — any relaxation is a further insult to our intelligence.

Kevin H. Park, Mission Hills

