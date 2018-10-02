Generational politics split the left in 2016; that can't happen again in 2020

To the editor: The goal for independents and people on the left should not be to vote what’s in one particular group’s interest, but to show why they must all work together. This fight is not about young versus old; it’s about liberal versus conservative.
In 2016, I was a Hillary Clinton supporter who shared every value emphasized by Sen. Bernie Sanders. We basically differed on solutions.
For instance: How best to get universal healthcare? Clinton endorsed President Obama’s efforts to transition there with the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act, which has now become indispensable to many Americans and paves the way to universal healthcare.
I earnestly hope we end up with a candidate we can all get behind. We cannot afford to stay home on election day because our preferred candidate wasn't picked — a lesson we seniors painfully learned a while ago and hopefully was learned in 2016 by younger voters.
Laura Owen, Pacific Palisades
..
To the editor: Baby boomers should vote like their kids? What, for radicals like Sanders, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Beto O'Rourke? What a brilliant idea.
My only question: Who will pay for all the “free” services demanded by leftists? What about the taxpayer?
A taxpayer who votes for Democrats is the equivalent of a chicken voting for Col. Sanders, in my humble opinion. Yes, we love our children, but it is probably a wiser idea for them to listen to their elders.
Geoffrey C. Church, Los Angeles
..
To the editor: Many of the thoughts on the subject that bounce around in my busy brain are so well articulated by the authors.
For 32 years, my husband and I have enjoyed a comfortable, satisfying retirement. Employment with the same corporation for a long period had a lot to do with it.
Our children, the boomers, and their children may not have the secure elder years we have been blessed with.
Carol Law, Encinitas
Follow the Opinion section on Twitter @latimesopinion and Facebook