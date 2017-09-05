Young people shielded from deportation and allowed to work legally under the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program will begin losing their protection next March unless Congress acts before then, the Trump administration announced today.
Key info:
- The administration will renew two-year work permits as they expire but will stop accepting new applications.
- The program will not be fully phased out until March 2020.
- Tossing the issue to Congress could create a serious split among Republican lawmakers.
California legislators say state should be a 'beacon of hope and opportunity' for DACA recipients
|Mina Corpuz
California lawmakers said Tuesday that they plan to protect young adults whose immigration status is jeopardized by the end of the DACA program.
At news conference at the Capitol attended by more than 20 legislators, Senate Speaker Pro Tem Kevin de León (D-Los Angeles) said California should be "beacon of hope and opportunity."
“We’re not going to allow one single executive decision on DACA to reverse generations of progress at the height of our historic diversity, economic output and our sense of global responsibility," he said.
Assemblyman Evan Low (D-Campbell), chair of the Legislative LGBT Caucus, said Trump's other actions against Muslims and transgender service members don't show a commitment to diversity.
“Our president clearly wasn't held enough as a child," he said. "It’s important that we talk about how we embrace love.”
Assemblyman Marc Levine (D-San Rafael), chairman of the Legislative Jewish Caucus, called the President's decision "evil."
"He has lulled and lured young people to register with the government ... and then take that information and use it as a tool to deport them," Levine said. "That is ethnic cleansing."
Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon (D-Paramount) said there are up to 20 bills in the Legislature that protect immigrant rights.
"Young people who know no other country than this need to know that their country will do the right thing," he said. "This Legislature will be leading the way and making sure that California does the right thing."