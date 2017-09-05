California Atty. Gen. Xavier Becerra said Tuesday that the state was prepared to sue the Trump administration over its decision to wind down the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, a move he called "unconstitutional" as it could violate the rights of thousands of young immigrants who followed its rules.

"They paid fees. They went through background checks. They are paying taxes. They are doing everything that was asked of them," Becerra said at a news conference in Sacramento, alongside state Senate President Pro Tem Kevin de León and California Secretary of State Alex Padilla.

The decision to rescind the program, Becerra said, puts in jeopardy all those people who came out of the shadows and "relied on representations of the federal government."

Becerra, Padilla and De León said they were prepared to take a stand as leaders of the state and as the sons of immigrants themselves.