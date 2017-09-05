Young people shielded from deportation and allowed to work legally under the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program will begin losing their protection next March unless Congress acts before then, the Trump administration announced today.
Key info:
- The administration will renew two-year work permits as they expire but will stop accepting new applications.
- The program will not be fully phased out until March 2020.
- Tossing the issue to Congress could create a serious split among Republican lawmakers.
- Here's how Gov. Brown and California lawmakers will seek to blunt the effort to end DACA
- These are the planned protests in the L.A. area
- Read the full statement from President Trump on ending DACA
- Watch: What is DACA?
- Watch live: Protesters gather in front of the White House
- Photos: Activists across U.S. rally in support of DACA
Reporting from Sacramento
Aide to Gov. Jerry Brown calls Trump's DACA decision 'senseless and cruel'
|Chris Megerian
A top aide to Gov. Jerry Brown on Tuesday blasted the Trump administration's decision to end protections for children who were brought to the country illegally by their parents.
The aide, Nancy McFadden, called the move "senseless and cruel."
"California has its eyes on Congress to do what it should have done years ago, but we cannot bank on that," she said in a statement. "So the governor stands with Attorney General [Xavier] Becerra as he takes our fight to court to defend the Dreamers.”