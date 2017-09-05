Politics

Young people shielded from deportation and allowed to work legally under the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program will begin losing their protection next March unless Congress acts before then, the Trump administration announced today.

Aide to Gov. Jerry Brown calls Trump's DACA decision 'senseless and cruel'

Chris Megerian
Nancy McFadden and Gov. Jerry Brown in the governor's office. (Rich Pedroncelli / Associated Press)
A top aide to Gov. Jerry Brown on Tuesday blasted the Trump administration's decision to end protections for children who were brought to the country illegally by their parents.

The aide, Nancy McFadden, called the move "senseless and cruel."

"California has its eyes on Congress to do what it should have done years ago, but we cannot bank on that," she said in a statement. "So the governor stands with Attorney General [Xavier] Becerra as he takes our fight to court to defend the Dreamers.”

