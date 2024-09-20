LA Times Today: The Harris-Newsom competition is over and it’s clear who won. The governor doesn’t seem happy

When California Governor Gavin Newsom delivered the state’s delegate votes to Vice President Kamala Harris last month, there were questions about what role, if any, he would play in the Harris campaign. But campaign officials quickly confirmed he would lead the Harris national committee, just has he had for Joe Biden.



Columnist Mike Barabak wrote about the two California Democrats and their long and sometimes complicated relationship.