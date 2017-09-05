Speaker Ryan has 'hope' Congress can protect Dreamers, but few other Republicans join Democratic pledge to fix DACA

Congressional reaction was swift, if lopsided, to President Trump's decision to phase out the Dreamer program.

House Speaker Paul D. Ryan became one of just a handful of Republicans to join Democrats in calling for a quick legislative fix to protect 800,000 young immigrants who were brought to the country illegally as children but will lose protections next year — unless Congress acts.

Ryan's hope that Congress could pass a replacement for the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, or DACA, program appeared tentative at best, given an already challenging legislative agenda and few other leading Republicans willing to step up for those affected by Trump's decision Tuesday to end the program next March.

"It is my hope that the House and Senate, with the president’s leadership, will be able to find consensus on a permanent legislative solution that includes ensuring that those who have done nothing wrong can still contribute as a valued part of this great country,” said Ryan (R-Wis.).

Congress has shown it is increasingly unable to handle big legislative issues, and immigration has been among the most contentious despite strong support for DACA recipients from corporate executives at Apple, GM and Starbucks, religious leaders and the public.

Congress has tried, and failed, for more than a decade to enact immigration reforms, including a sweeping overhaul that passed the Senate with bipartisan support in 2013 — only to die in the House when Republicans there ignored it.

Democrats pledged Tuesday to try to help the Dreamers who could face deportation under Trump's action. They applied for its protection by providing the federal government with their their names, addresses and other information, and officials insisted they would not be penalized for doing so.

Democrats want to pass the so-called Dream Act, a failed 2010 bill that would allow the young immigrants to stay in the United States if they were working, in school or the military, or other measures being floated that would protect the Dreamers.

"The human & economic toll of rescinding #DACA will be far reaching," Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) tweeted. "Dems will do all we can to prevent @POTUS' order from becoming reality."