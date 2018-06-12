Ready! Action! Summit!! Trump and Kim's meeting felt made for the cameras

The reality television aspect of Tuesday’s historic meeting was of a piece with the numerous events which led to it. Last month when Trump went to stand on the tarmac at Joint Base Andrews at 3:30 a.m. to welcome home three U.S. citizens who had been held in North Korea, he brought along the first lady, the vice president and dozens of reporters and TV cameras. Later he exulted in how he had gotten the biggest predawn TV ratings of any president.