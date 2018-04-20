The city of L.A. is seeing an increase in revenue. Where should the money go?

Los Angeles’ economy is producing an increase in city revenue, largely from property, sales and hotel bed taxes. Mayor Eric Garcetti announced a $9.9-billion budget that will rely on that revenue as well as taxes from marijuana and Airbnb sales, and the state’s gas tax.

The budget will allocate funds to repair buckled sidewalks, rebuild the city’s most damaged roads and improvecrosswalk and street safety to decrease the number of traffic deaths.

We asked readers where the extra money should go and they responded.

Several prioritized homelessness and housing, calling for an overhaul of Skid Row and a greater commitment to finding permanent placement for the homeless.

Here’s a sampling of what they told us:

Others cited investment in schools and public safety.

One reader suggested using the money for infrastructure and upgrading city buildings.

“Spend it on infrastructure upgrade our buildings to meet modern earthquake safety standards. An earthquake will strike southern California. Why wait for the inevitable when we can prepare for it,” Jorge Hernandez wrote on Facebook.

Another reader thought it should be used to cut parking tickets.

Senior care was on at least one person’s mind.

