Rep. Dana Rohrabacher, facing a tough reelection fight, ridicules sex assault accusation against Kavanaugh

That brought him to the accusation against Kavanaugh by Christine Blasey Ford, a Palo Alto professor, who said the judge assaulted her at a party, probably in 1982, when she was 15 and he was 17. In an interview with the Washington Post, she said Kavanaugh pinned her down on a bed, groped her, put his hand over her mouth to keep her quiet and fumbled drunkenly to remove her clothes, before she escaped.