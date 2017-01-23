We live in a world full of #AlternativeFacts

Fact: The Steelers and Packers are going to the Super Bowl.

Fact: Hillary Clinton is president of the United States.

Fact: Icebergs aren't melting -- they're being eaten by polar bears.

Don’t believe it? You could look it up -- all those “facts” exist in the alternate Twitter universe that sprung to gleeful life Sunday after Trump administration official Kellyanne Conway coined the memorable term "alternative facts."

What happened next was inevitable: the birth of the hashtag #alternativefacts, accompanying a series of sometimes hilarious, sometimes biting reinterpretations of reality (along with some wishful thinking by liberals who are having a hard time dealing with the actual #fact of President Trump).

Here are some examples:

