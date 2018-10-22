Michael Avenatti hit with $4.85-million judgment for unpaid debt as court orders eviction of his law firm

Michael Avenatti, the lawyer for porn actress Stormy Daniels, was hit with a personal judgment of $4.85 million on Monday for his failure to pay a debt to a former colleague at his longtime Newport Beach firm.
Less than hour after his defeat in the Los Angeles lawsuit, the firm, Eagan Avenatti, suffered another setback at a trial in Santa Ana: The Irvine Co. won a court order evicting Avenatti and his staff from their suite at Fashion Island mall for failing to pay the last four months of rent.
The personal judgment against Avenatti by Judge Dennis J. Landin in state Superior Court in Los Angeles is the latest in a series of courtroom losses for the celebrity lawyer and potential presidential candidate in his protracted dispute with Jason Frank, the former colleague.
Eagan Avenatti emerged from federal bankruptcy protection in March after making promises to pay millions of dollars to Frank and other creditors, including the U.S. Internal Revenue Service.
Frank has also won a $10-million judgment against the firm.
“My client has had an awful lot of money owed to him for a lengthy period of time,” Frank’s attorney Eric George said, “and it has been delayed through one tactic or another. Today finally the right thing happened.”
Avenatti was the majority owner and managing partner of the firm for more than a decade.
He recently told a U.S. Bankruptcy Court judge that his other firm, Avenatti & Associates, wholly owned by Avenatti, had acquired 100% of the equity in Eagan Avenatti.
But Avenatti told The Times on Monday that he hadn’t owned Eagan Avenatti for months. He did not name the new owner.
“Any judgment issued against me will be deducted from the over $12 million that Jason Frank owes me and my law firm Avenatti & Associates as a result of his fraud,” Avenatti said by email.
No court has found Frank engaged in fraud, and Avenatti is not pursuing any court case alleging that he did.
In the Santa Ana trial, 520 Newport Center Drive LLC, an arm of the Irvine Co., alleges Eagan Avenatti missed $213,254 in rent payments over the last four months for its ocean-view suite on the 14th floor of an office building at Fashion Island.
Nobody from Eagan Avenatti showed up for the trial.
In court papers, the firm claimed it deducted the cost of needed repairs from its rent payments but did not receive proper credit.
The landlord denied that the offices needed any serious repairs. And the lease, signed by Avenatti, says the tenant “understands that it shall not make repairs at landlord’s expense or by rental offset.”
In July, Eagan Avenatti paid the monthly rent of $52,235, but the check bounced, according to the landlord.
