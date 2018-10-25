39th District: Young Kim and Gil Cisneros

Former Royce staffer and Republican state Assemblywoman Young Kim quickly picked up his endorsement. She’ll face Navy veteran Gil Cisneros, a lottery-winner-turned-philanthropist who outlasted a crowded field of Democrats in the primary. His campaign was dogged earlier by a sexual harassment allegation, which the woman later recanted. Cisneros has loaned his campaign $8 million since last year, according to campaign finance filings. The candidates are in a dead heat, according to a recent poll by the UC Berkeley Institute of Governmental Studies.