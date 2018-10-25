45th District: Rep. Mimi Walters and Katie Porter

California’s 45th Congressional District, which covers inland Orange County, has sent a Republican to the House of Representatives every election since it was created in 1983. Two-term incumbent Rep. Mimi Walters of Laguna Beach, who lives just outside the district, won her 2016 election by 17 percentage points.
However, in this summer’s primary, Walters earned just about 51% of the vote while the rest was split between four Democrats and a candidate with no party preference. UC Irvine law professor Katie Porter, a former protege of Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), took the second spot. Republicans’ registration advantage in the district has fallen from 15 percentage points to seven in the last four years.
Porter, more progressive than the Democratic candidates she defeated in the primary, is leading Walters by seven points, according to a recent poll from UC Berkeley’s Institute of Governmental Studies.
The district’s voters are most concerned with healthcare, immigration, the economy and gun laws, according to the IGS poll. Following is a review of their positions. Unless otherwise noted, quotes are from the candidates’ websites.
ECONOMY
Walters
- "I think the tax reform package overall has had a very, very positive effect on my district. We may have a few [paying more]. But 90% of Americans are going to see a benefit," Walters told CNBC. "And remember, many people who are in the, let's say $200,000-$500,000 range, they had the alternative minimum tax. We've done away with it."
- "Bloated government agencies must learn to operate more like businesses. The debt is a spending problem, not a tax problem," Walters wrote on her website.
Porter
- "I will fight to overturn Trump's tax plan which raised taxes on middle-class families, slashed funding for Medicare and increased our nation’s debt. I believe that what Americans need is tax reform that makes wealthy corporations pay their fair share and cuts taxes for the middle class and small businesses," Porter wrote on her website.
IMMIGRATION
Walters
- Supports securing the border with approaches including "physical walls, high tech 'virtual walls,' beefed up border patrols by both drones and border patrol officers,” according to her website.
- Believes Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals recipients should be allowed to stay in the country, as long as they haven't committed any crimes.
- Wants to retain immigration preferences “only for the spouses and minor children of U.S. citizens and legal permanent residents, and to eliminate preferences for the extended family members."
- Sees no justification for continuing the diversity lottery.
- Tweeted her opposition to family separations the day before President Trump issued an executive order halting their implementation.
Porter
- “I believe that we need comprehensive immigration reform that will provide a fair pathway to citizenship for those who are undocumented," Porter wrote on her website.
- Does not support a border wall.
- Said on Twitter that family separations are "unconscionable. This cannot be what our country stands for," and she marched with protesters in Irvine.
- Supports the path to legal status provided in the DREAM Act and said of DACA recipients, at a February forum: “They are our friends, neighbors, families, our coworkers and we must fulfill our promise to them now.”