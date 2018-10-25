Advertisement

45th District: Rep. Mimi Walters and Katie Porter

By Maya Sweedler
Oct 25, 2018 | 3:00 AM

California’s 45th Congressional District, which covers inland Orange County, has sent a Republican to the House of Representatives every election since it was created in 1983. Two-term incumbent Rep. Mimi Walters of Laguna Beach, who lives just outside the district, won her 2016 election by 17 percentage points.

Advertisement

However, in this summer’s primary, Walters earned just about 51% of the vote while the rest was split between four Democrats and a candidate with no party preference. UC Irvine law professor Katie Porter, a former protege of Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), took the second spot. Republicans’ registration advantage in the district has fallen from 15 percentage points to seven in the last four years.

Porter, more progressive than the Democratic candidates she defeated in the primary, is leading Walters by seven points, according to a recent poll from UC Berkeley’s Institute of Governmental Studies.

The district’s voters are most concerned with healthcare, immigration, the economy and gun laws, according to the IGS poll. Following is a review of their positions. Unless otherwise noted, quotes are from the candidates’ websites.

Mimi Walters
Rep. Mimi Walters, R-Calif., at the House Energy and Commerce Committee meeting to organize for the 115th Congress on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017. (Bill Clark / CQ-Roll Call,Inc.)
Katie Porter, a Democratic candidate for the 45th Congressional District in Orange County, attends a town hall meeting at the Norman P. Murray Community and Senior Center in Mission Viejo on Tuesday night, Oct. 9, 2018. (Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)
Rep. Mimi Walters (R-Laguna Beach), left, and Democratic challenger Katie Porter. (Bill Clark / CQ-Roll Call; Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)

ECONOMY

Walters

  • "I think the tax reform package overall has had a very, very positive effect on my district. We may have a few [paying more]. But 90% of Americans are going to see a benefit," Walters told CNBC. "And remember, many people who are in the, let's say $200,000-$500,000 range, they had the alternative minimum tax. We've done away with it."
  • "Bloated government agencies must learn to operate more like businesses. The debt is a spending problem, not a tax problem," Walters wrote on her website.

Porter

  • "I will fight to overturn Trump's tax plan which raised taxes on middle-class families, slashed funding for Medicare and increased our nation’s debt. I believe that what Americans need is tax reform that makes wealthy corporations pay their fair share and cuts taxes for the middle class and small businesses," Porter wrote on her website.

Proposition 6

“I oppose higher gas taxes and I won’t be afraid to take on leaders of both political parties,” Porter, an opponent of Proposition 6, said in an August ad. Walters has donated to the repeal effort.

IMMIGRATION

The international bridge on the border between Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, and El Paso, Texas.
The international bridge on the border between Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, and El Paso, Texas. (Herika Martinez / AFP/Getty Images)

Walters

  • Supports securing the border with approaches including "physical walls, high tech 'virtual walls,' beefed up border patrols by both drones and border patrol officers,” according to her website.
  • Believes Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals recipients should be allowed to stay in the country, as long as they haven't committed any crimes.
  • Wants to retain immigration preferences “only for the spouses and minor children of U.S. citizens and legal permanent residents, and to eliminate preferences for the extended family members."
  • Sees no justification for continuing the diversity lottery.
  • Tweeted her opposition to family separations the day before President Trump issued an executive order halting their implementation.

Porter

  • “I believe that we need comprehensive immigration reform that will provide a fair pathway to citizenship for those who are undocumented," Porter wrote on her website.
  • Does not support a border wall.
  • Said on Twitter that family separations are "unconscionable. This cannot be what our country stands for," and she marched with protesters in Irvine.
  • Supports the path to legal status provided in the DREAM Act and said of DACA recipients, at a February forum: “They are our friends, neighbors, families, our coworkers and we must fulfill our promise to them now.”

HEALTHCARE

Walters

  • Voted to repeal Obamacare and replace it with the American Health Care Act, which a Congressional Budget Office report said would undermine coverage for people with preexisting conditions.
  • “The AHCA is a rare opportunity to provide Americans access to the low-cost, high-quality, patient-centered healthcare that they deserve," Walters told the Southern California News Group in an email. "This bill will lead to lower premiums, greater choice in coverage options and large reductions in the federal deficit."

Porter

  • Supports a single-payer healthcare model, according to an emailed statement to the Orange County Register; has not publicly explained how she wants to pay for it.
  • “Healthcare is a human right. That is why I will fight for a Medicare for All system and will stand up to the Trump and Mimi Walters' effort to gut protections for pre-existing conditions. No American should ever go bankrupt due to healthcare costs," Porter wrote on her website.

GUN CONTROL

A gun shop employee in Tinley Park, Ill., outside Chicago, shows a Beretta 9mm handgun in 2014.
A gun shop employee in Tinley Park, Ill., outside Chicago, shows a Beretta 9mm handgun in 2014. (Terrence Antonio James / Chicago Tribune)

Walters

  • Voted in favor of concealed carry reciprocity, which would require states that allow concealed carry to honor other states' concealed-carry permits (the measure passed the House and has not had a vote in the Senate).
  • Holds an "A" rating from the National Rifle Assn. and an endorsement from the NRA's Political Victory Fund.
  • Pushed for increased federal funding for programs that enhance school security; a bill authorizing such grants passed with bipartisan support soon after.

Porter

  • Supports a ban on assault weapons, mandatory background checks on all gun sales, and a healthcare system that provides comprehensive mental health treatment, according to her website.
  • Has promised she will not accept money from the gun lobby.

PRESIDENT TRUMP

Walters

  • Votes with Trump 98.9% of the time, according to FiveThirtyEight's Trump tracker.
  • “I think [special counsel Robert S. Mueller III's] investigation is important and it needs to play out. ... I can't be held responsible for [Trump's] actions. I can only be held responsible for my own actions. ... I don't always agree with our president. For instance, I don't agree with the tariffs. And when I don't agree with them I speak up. So I am more interested in delivering the promises that I made to my constituents when I ran for Congress.”
    Mimi Walters to CNBC

Porter

  • “I think that some of Trump's actions represent a real threat to our democracy. We need to support the special investigation and [Mueller's] independence and allow him to find facts. ... Part of Congress' job is to be a check on the presidency. If you're not asking the right questions, if you're not looking at the evidence of the corruption, you won't see it even when it's there.”
    Katie Porter to CNBC
Advertisement
Advertisement