50th District: Rep. Duncan Hunter and Ammar Campa-Najjar

A longtime Republican stronghold, California’s 50th Congressional District became a potential Democratic pickup when Rep. Duncan Hunter (R-Alpine) was indicted in August on charges of campaign finance violations. The five-term incumbent and his wife have pleaded not guilty. House Speaker Paul D. Ryan (R-Wis.) still issued a statement that said Hunter would be removed from his committee assignments.
The 41-year-old Hunter’s woes have created an opening for Democratic candidate Ammar Campa-Najjar, a district native and former Obama administration staffer. Despite Republicans’ 14-point voter registration advantage and President Trump’s winning the district by 15 percentage points in 2016, Campa-Najjar, 29, has pulled close to Hunter. A late September poll from the UC Berkeley Institution of Governmental Studies showed Hunter’s lead within the margin of error.
Hunter, whose father held the congressional seat before him, has responded to the tightening race by going negative. He has suggested Campa-Najjar is a “radical Muslim” and claimed he posed a threat to national security because his grandfather was linked with a terrorist attack. Campa-Najjar, who is a Christian and held a government security clearance, has condemned his relative’s actions and pointed out that his grandfather died 16 years before he was born.
Voters in the district are most concerned with immigration, healthcare, gun laws and the economy, according to the poll. Below is an overview of the candidates’ views on the issues. Except where noted, Campa-Najjar’s remarks are from a recorded interview he gave the San Diego Union-Tribune and Hunter’s remarks are from a speech he gave to a Republican women’s group in Ramona in September, recorded by the Times of San Diego.
IMMIGRATION
Hunter
- Supports building a wall along the entire U.S.-Mexico border.
- Wants to eliminate the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program and the visa lottery system.
- "Most individuals seeking asylum are not being separated from their families. People have legal options for gaining entry into our country and there are consequences to breaking those laws," his campaign website says. "That said, there are changes in our immigration policy that definitely need to be made and when policies are presented that start with building a border wall, then I am willing to work with any of my colleagues, including Democrats."
- “Why do people think they deserve to be Americans? Why do you think you deserve to come here? The answer is, you don't."
- Opposes "sanctuary" laws.
Campa-Najjar
- Wants to enhance and mandate the e-Verify system for confirming employment eligibility.
- Has indicated he'd support bipartisan immigration reform, such as the 2013 bill co-sponsored by the "Gang of Eight," and wants a pathway to citizenship for DACA recipients.
- “I’m not for abolishing [Immigration and Customs Enforcement] but we have to reform it .... There are clear abuses, and there’s just no way of looking around it and it’s because we have a president who has tried to demonize certain communities for his own gain.”
- Called Trump's travel ban that includes six majority-Muslim nations "immoral and unconstitutional" in an interview with the Hill.
HEALTHCARE
Hunter
- Supported multiple efforts to defund and repeal the Affordable Care Act.
- Wants to prioritize advancement in medicine and fund science research, especially in San Diego.
- Said he is willing to raise the age of Medicare and Social Security eligibility to 72 in order to reduce the national debt.
Campa-Najjar
- “I want to do Medicare for all, but I want to reach, I want to do it in a bipartisan fashion, and I also say that if we can’t do that, if we can’t find the right financial structure for it or if we can’t find bipartisanship, what I want to do is go back to what LBJ envisioned for Medicare, which was 50 and older, but the way I want to fund that is if you’re 50 to 64 years old that you could have a buy-in option.”