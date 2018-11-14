Democrat Katie Porter overtakes GOP Rep. Mimi Walters in Orange County House ballot count

After clinging for a week to a slim lead in her run for reelection, Republican Rep. Mimi Walters fell 261 votes behind her Democratic challenger, Katie Porter, as Orange County’s latest ballot count Tuesday underscored the increasingly bleak fortune of the California GOP.
Democrats have already won three of the GOP’s 14 House seats in California, and Walters’ is one of three others the party is also in serious danger of losing as county registrars finish counting ballots from the Nov. 6 election.
Republican Rep. Jeff Denham dropped further behind Democrat Josh Harder when San Joaquin County released its latest vote count.
And Young Kim, the Republican running to succeed GOP Rep. Ed Royce of Fullerton, saw her lead over Democrat Gil Cisneros shrink Tuesday to 711 votes as Orange and Los Angeles counties updated their tallies.
Voting patterns in previous California elections do not bode well for Republicans: With rare exceptions, the ballots counted last, many of them provisional or mailed relatively late, skew strongly Democratic.
If Republicans lose all six contests, they will be left with just eight of the state’s 53 House seats and neither of its two U.S. Senate seats.