Moderate GOP voice Rep. Charlie Dent to resign from Congress in May

By law, Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf must decide within 10 days of Dent's departure when to hold a special election. It would have to be at least 60 days after Dent's departure. That would mean any vote to fill the seat would happen well after Pennsylvania's May primary, and in July at the earliest. At that point, there would be less than six months left in the term, with Congress planning to be in recess for much of that time. One option that would spare the state added expense — but leave the district without a representative — would be to hold the special election concurrently with November's general election. That's what happened in Philadelphia after Rep. Chaka Fattah was convicted on corruption charges in 2016.