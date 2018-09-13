Can climate-friendly cuisine help save the planet? Welcome to Zero Foodprint week

“A lot of people are still thinking in terms of Farm to Table 1.0,” said Myint, co-founder of the Zero Foodprint organization. “It’s, ‘Oh I want to know about the farmer.’ It’s quaint. I don’t think people are thinking about it like, ‘Oh, this is actually the most practical and biggest-impact choice I can make on a daily basis.’ We need to get Farm to Table 2.0.”