Comey heads to highly anticipated Senate hearing on whether Trump tried to stop the FBI's Russia investigation

In one of the most anticipated congressional hearings since the Watergate era, former FBI Director James B. Comey will head to Capitol Hill on Thursday to deliver a startling account of how President Trump demanded his loyalty and pressed him to drop an FBI investigation.

Comey’s seven-page opening statement, released Wednesday by the Senate Intelligence Committee, says Trump asked him to back off an investigation of former national security advisor Michael Flynn and repeatedly pushed Comey to pledge his loyalty – while asking if he still wanted to keep his job.

“I hope you can see your way clear to letting this go,” Comey quoted Trump as saying.

Comey’s detailed account of five of the nine one-on-one meetings or phone calls he had with Trump before he was fired on May 9 raised fresh concerns that the president may have sought to obstruct a criminal investigation, a potential crime.

The FBI already is investigating possible collusion between the Trump campaign and Russian intelligence operatives trying to disrupt the 2016 election and undermine U.S. democracy.

Comey’s testimony, the first to directly suggest the president sought to influence the investigation, thus may become a milestone in the controversy that has dogged the White House from Trump’s first days in office.

In his statement, Comey variously describes feeling uncomfortable and frustrated by Trump’s comments, which he considered inappropriate. But he carefully avoids expressing any views as to whether Trump had violated the law.

TV networks and cable channels plan to broadcast the Senate hearing live, and some bars are hoping to pull morning patrons in for Comey watch parties. The three-hour public hearing is scheduled to start at 10 a.m.

According to his prepared statement, Comey will testify that Trump repeatedly complained that the FBI investigation into Russian meddling had cast a “cloud” over his administration. He also will say that Trump sought repeatedly to get him to publicly declare that the president was not under investigation.

Comey, though he acknowledged Trump was not personally a target of the inquiry, said he declined to say so publicly because he would be obligated to declare otherwise if the focus of the investigation shifted.

A day after Trump sacked Comey, Trump told two senior Russian envoys in the Oval Office that Comey was “crazy, a real nut job,” according to leaked accounts of the conversation. The president later told NBC News that he had the “Russia thing” on his mind when he decided to fire the FBI chief.

But when a political backlash mounted, the Justice Department appointed former FBI Director Robert S. Mueller III as special counsel to oversee the widening investigation and to prevent White House interference.

Democrats on the Senate Intelligence Committee probably will press Comey for clear evidence of obstruction of justice that they conceivably could use to build an impeachment case against Trump.

Trump and his Republican allies seized on parts of Comey’s account in which he confirmed that he told Trump he was not under investigation, citing it as vindication of Trump’s public statements.

Comey also is likely to face questions about why he decided to share his account of the president’s comments only with a small circle of top aides at the FBI — and not inform anyone at the Justice Department.

According to his prepared statement, Comey will say he saw no reason to inform Atty. Gen. Jeff Sessions because he expected Sessions to step aside from the Russia investigation. Sessions did so two weeks later.

Caption President Donald Trump gives a commencement speech at the Coast Guard Academy in Connecticut on Wednesday. President Donald Trump gives a commencement speech at the Coast Guard Academy in Connecticut on Wednesday. Caption President Donald Trump gives a commencement speech at the Coast Guard Academy in Connecticut on Wednesday. President Donald Trump gives a commencement speech at the Coast Guard Academy in Connecticut on Wednesday. Caption Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Comey: 'Was he fired? You’re kidding' Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Comey: 'Was he fired? You’re kidding' Caption Students at Bethune-Cookman University booed and turned their backs while Donald Trump's education chief Betsy DeVos gave a commencement speech on Wednesday. Students at Bethune-Cookman University booed and turned their backs while Donald Trump's education chief Betsy DeVos gave a commencement speech on Wednesday. Caption Sen. Dianne Feinstein called for a special prosecutor to investigate Russian meddling in the presidential election at Wednesday morning's Senate Judiciary Committee hearing. Sen. Dianne Feinstein called for a special prosecutor to investigate Russian meddling in the presidential election at Wednesday morning's Senate Judiciary Committee hearing. Caption Former Director of National Intelligence James R. Clapper explains unmasking. Former Director of National Intelligence James R. Clapper explains unmasking.

joseph.tanfani@latimes.com

Twitter: @jtanfani