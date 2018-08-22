Maternal mortality rates in the U.S. have risen steadily. Sen. Kamala Harris has a plan to change that

“I think it is phenomenal that Sen. Harris is stepping forward to lead on this issue for black women,” said Elizabeth Dawes Gay, a co-director of Black Mamas Matter Alliance, a group that has been advocating to improve health outcomes. “The fact that she is the only black female senator speaks to a larger problem we have in American society that affects all aspects of our lives. The dearth of black women leaders in the Senate is connected to the problem of poor maternal health outcomes.”