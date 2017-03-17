Neil Gorsuch's Supreme Court hearing will show why he doesn't believe in a 'living' Constitution

When Judge Neil Gorsuch, President Trump’s Supreme Court nominee, goes before the Senate next week, it will be a triumphant moment for “originalism,” the once-obscure theory that the Constitution should be interpreted according to the meaning of words and phrases as they were understood in the times they were written.

The late Justice Antonin Scalia was the foremost champion of this approach. Often frustrated inside the court, he traveled the country, scoffing at liberals who believed in a “living” Constitution that changes with the times.

Not since the failed 1987 nomination of Robert Bork has a prospective high court justice so embraced originalism as has Gorsuch, an appellate judge on the Denver-based 10th Circuit. Last year, he said courts must “apply the law as it is, focusing backward, not forward, and looking to the text, structure and history to decide what a reasonable reader at the time of the events in question would have understood the law to be — not to decide cases based on their own moral convictions or policy consequences they believe might serve society best.”

Gorsuch’s public endorsement of originalism helped him win the coveted nomination to succeed Scalia, and it is likely to play a key role in the debate over his confirmation.

Advocates of originalism see it as a way to limit the power of judges lest they be tempted to rewrite and revise the Constitution as they see fit. “The theory of originalism treats a constitution like a statute and gives it the meaning that its words were understood to bear at the time they were promulgated,” Scalia once said.

He saw originalism as a way to protect democracy, ensuring voters and elected lawmakers, not courts, decide controversies like abortion, same-sex marriage and the death penalty.

Critics dismiss it as little more than a slogan that wraps conservative goals into a lofty constitutional doctrine.

At Gorsuch’s days-long Senate Judiciary Committee hearing, which begins Monday, senators are likely to press him to discuss his views on abortion, gay rights, gun control and campaign funding laws. He is not likely to reveal much. High court nominees usually say they cannot discuss issues that may come before the court — which of course is why senators ask.

But they may have more success pressing Gorsuch about his views on originalism, which in recent years has become proxy of sorts in the Supreme Court’s conservative-liberal divide.

Leonard Leo, a Federalist Society vice president who served as a Trump adviser, said Gorsuch’s commitment to originalism was a key factor in his selection.

At the same time, progressive activists, gay rights lawyers and prominent liberal professors have cited Gorsuch’s belief in Scalia’s theory as a reason to firmly oppose his confirmation.

Eric J. Segall, a law professor at Georgia State University, describes originalism as a “sham” and a “charade” because the court’s conservatives regularly adopt a conveniently conservative view of the history.

“It is a political label to define a movement, not a real method of constitutional interpretation,” he said.

Others say looking at issues through an 18th century or 19th century lens almost always bodes poorly for modern-day struggles over things like affirmative action or women’s rights.

Liberal jurists, led by Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, have viewed the Constitution as more of a evolving document that can be adapted to reflect a changing nation. Ginsburg, like the late Justice Thurgood Marshall, pointed out when the Constitution was adopted in 1787, most of America’s people — women, African Americans and Native Americans — could not vote.

It’s a mistake, critics of originalism say, to apply narrow, fixed definitions to the Constitution’s broad protections for liberty and equality.

“An originalist asks if the original understanding of the equal protection clause was to mandate same-sex marriage. Obviously the answer is no,” said UCLA law professor Adam Winkler. “For many Americans, that is not where the analysis should end. They have to recognize we can’t fulfill the promise of equal protection without equal rights for LGBTs. We should look to the basic principles behind a constitutional provision and read those principles broadly to meet a changing society.”

It’s a significant debate because the high court’s most important decisions often turn on how to interpret phrases such as “freedom of speech,” “establishment of religion” or “cruel and unusual punishments,” which appear in Bill of Rights of 1791.

Perhaps the most disputed clause, however, is in the 14th Amendment of 1868, which says no state may “deprive any person of life, liberty or property, without due process of law, nor deny to any person within its jurisdiction the equal protection of the laws.”

The Supreme Court cited the 14th Amendment as the basis for rights to abortion and same-sex marriage, rulings Scalia vehemently opposed on the grounds they did not reflect the original meaning.

But that charge can cut both ways. Scalia joined the 5-4 ruling in the 2010 Citizens United case that struck down federal campaign-finance restrictions and held that corporations had a free-speech right to spend unlimited sums on politics. Critics note this pro-corporate decision hardly reflected the original meaning of the 1st Amendment.

Some progressives support originalism, saying it does not necessarily lead to conservative results.

“When you look at the full sweep of the Constitution, it is a progressive document concerned with voting rights, equality and democracy,” said David H. Gans, lawyer for Constitutional Accountability Center, a self-described progressive group. He faults conservatives for ignoring the history of the Reconstruction era.