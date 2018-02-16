Trump lawyers press Supreme Court to act fast on 'Dreamers' and abortion dispute

In the other case, administration lawyers are asking the justices to consider "disciplinary action" against lawyers for the American Civil Liberties Union who helped a 17-year-old migrant girl obtain an abortion early one morning in October after a federal judge had cleared the way. The young woman had crossed the border illegally and was held in a detention center in Texas. Early last year, Trump officials at the Office of Refugee Resettlement decided they would not "facilitate" abortions by allowing pregnant young women like her to see a doctor who could perform an abortion.