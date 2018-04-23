President's hiring and firing power at issue in Supreme Court case over SEC judges

Only Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr. spoke up strongly in favor of bringing agency judges under direct political control. "One of the principles that caused the drafters [of the Constitution] to give the authority to appoint officers to the president was the important one of accountability," he said. "People would know who was responsible.… In this case, you don't have that. The commission can say: 'Don't blame us. We didn't do it.' The president can say: 'Don't blame me. I didn't appoint them.' Instead, it's something in the administrative bureaucracy which operates as insulation from political accountability."