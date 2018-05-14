Supreme Court ruling opens the door for legalized sports betting nationwide

The Supreme Court has cleared the way for an explosion in legalized sports betting across the nation.
The justices, by a 6-3 vote, Monday struck down a key part of a federal law that has prevented New Jersey and other states from offering legal wagering on sports.
The ruling has the potential to transform how Americans bet on sports. Gaming industry experts estimate Americans spend $150 billion a year betting on sports events. All but about 3% of this is spent through illegal operators.
Currently only Nevada offers legalized betting on sports, but New Jersey officials insisted the federal government could not force them to enforce a congressional ban on wagering on professional and college sports. When Congress passed the Professional and Amateur Sports Protection Act in 1992, it did not say federal agents would police sports betting. Instead, it said states may not "sponsor" or "authorize" such gaming.
Four years ago, the New Jersey legislature decided to repeal its restrictions on the placing of sports wagers at its race tracks and casinos.
The U.S. appeals court in Philadelphia struck down this measure because it had the obvious impact of legalizing gambling that was forbidden under federal law. The Supreme Court agreed to hear the appeal and upheld New Jersey's states' rights claim.
Justice Samuel A. Alito Jr., a New Jersey native, spoke for the court on Monday. "Congress can regulate sports gambling directly, but if it elects not to do so, each state is free to act on its own," he said in Murphy vs. NCAA.
However, Congress cannot tell the states to enforce a federal ban on sports wagering, he said. "The Constitution gives Congress no such power." Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr. and Justices Anthony M. Kennedy, Clarence Thomas, Elena Kagan and Neil M. Gorsuch agreed.
The NCAA and the major pro leagues—the NFL, NBA, NHL and Major League Baseball — had gone to federal court and won several rulings declaring that New Jersey would violate the law if it permitted sports gaming at its tracks and casinos.
But the Supreme Court agreed with New Jersey that the Constitution's 10th Amendment shields states from being required to enforce a federal law.
Monday's ruling does not legalize sports betting in other states, but it permits states to follow New Jersey's lead by repealing state restrictions on sports gambling.
Gaming industry experts have predicted that many states, including California, would authorize betting on sports if given a chance to do so.
In dissent, Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg said the court had erred by using a "wrecking ball" to destroy the 1992 federal law. "Congress permissibly exercised its authority to regulate commerce by instructing the states and private parties to refrain from operating sports-gambling schemes," she wrote. Justice Sonia Sotomayor agreed, and Justice Stephen G. Breyer agreed in part with her dissent.
