Supreme Court's conservatives appear set to strike down union fees on free-speech grounds

But the court has insisted public employees do not have rights to speak out about problems in the workplace. In 2006, the court said the 1st Amendment does not generally protect government whistleblowers from being punished or demoted. In that case, Garcetti vs. Ceballos, the court ruled 5-4 against a Los Angeles county lawyer who said he was demoted for having revealed a police officer may have supplied false information in a search warrant. The court's conservatives sided with their employer. "A government entity has broader discretion to restrict speech when it acts in its role as employer," and a public employee "must accept certain limitations on his or her freedom," wrote Justice Anthony M. Kennedy.