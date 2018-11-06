Democrats take the House? Republicans hold the Senate? A look at the most likely outcomes of the next Congress

House Democrats may very well pass a progressive wish-list of campaign finance reform, gun control, helping young immigrants, protecting special counsel Robert S. Mueller III or even Medicare for All. But all such measures would likely be dead on arrival in the Senate. There are some issues, such as infrastructure, where both parties might find agreement. But the odds of passing something significant, particularly in the run-up to the 2020 presidential race, are low. And even if both chambers were to pass a bill, Trump could veto it and House Republicans are unlikely to help override his decision.