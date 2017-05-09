Trump fires Comey as FBI director; Democrats call for a special prosecutor in Russia investigation

President Trump fired FBI Director James B. Comey on Tuesday, stunning Washington with a decision that carries vast political ramifications because the bureau is investigating whether anyone close to the president colluded with Russian intelligence agents to influence the 2016 presidential election.

The abrupt ouster was needed to allow a "new beginning" at the FBI, Trump said, citing scathing criticism by Deputy Atty. Gen. Rod Rosenstein, a career prosecutor, of Comey’s public announcements about the bureau’s investigation of Hillary Clinton’s email practices.

The firing — the first dismissal of an FBI chief since 1993 — caught Comey by surprise as he spoke to FBI agents at an event in Los Angeles.

“He was caught flat-footed” when the news flashed on television screens in the room, a senior FBI official told reporters before Comey headed back to Washington. Comey skipped a scheduled event at the Directors Guild of America aimed at recruiting more minority agents.

The dismissal drew immediate calls from senior Democrats for an independent prosecutor to oversee the counterintelligence investigation into Trump associates’ ties to Russia, an inquiry that could lead to criminal charges.

As Trump’s political opponents compared the firing to President Nixon’s order to dismiss the Watergate special prosecutor more than four decades ago in what became known as the “Saturday Night Massacre,” even some members of Trump’s party expressed concern.

Sen. Richard M. Burr (R-N.C.), the head of the Senate Intelligence Committee, which is conducting a Russia investigation of its own, said he was “troubled by the timing and reasoning” of the firing, which he said “further confuses an already difficult investigation.” Comey’s departure, he added, was “a loss for the bureau and the nation.”

Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) said he told Trump, who called to notify him before making the firing public, "You're making a very big mistake."

Atty. Gen. Jeff Sessions sent an email to FBI employees Tuesday saying that Andrew McCabe would take over as acting director. McCabe, an FBI employee since 1996, was named deputy director in January 2016. He supervised sensitive investigations, including the inquiry into whether Clinton mishandled classified information in using a private email server when she was secretary of State.

McCabe visited the White House on Tuesday night, but officials said he did not meet with Trump.

For the last 10 months, Comey has come under sharp, widespread criticism from both parties for his handling of two investigations connected to the 2016 presidential election — the Russia investigation and the Clinton email inquiry.

Trump said he had relied on the recommendation of Rosenstein, who assumed his job late last month and is overseeing the FBI's handling of the Russia investigation because Sessions has stepped aside from any role in it.

In a memorandum to Sessions, which was released by the White House, Rosenstein harshly criticized Comey for his actions beginning last summer.

On July 5, Comey announced at a news conference that the FBI would not seek criminal charges against Clinton, the Democratic nominee, in the investigation of her email practices, but he also denounced her conduct as “extremely careless.”

That was a serious misjudgment, Rosenstein wrote, adding, "The goal of a federal criminal investigation is not to announce our thoughts at a press conference."

Comey’s actions were “a textbook example of what federal prosecutors and agents are taught not to do,” he wrote.

Rosenstein said Comey made the problems worse with his decision in late October — 11 days before the election — to disclose that the FBI had reopened its investigation of the Clinton case after finding State Department emails on a computer belonging to former Rep. Anthony Weiner, the subject of a separate investigation and the estranged husband of Clinton's aide Huma Abedin.

After a week, the FBI determined that those emails added no significant new evidence to the case.

Clinton has blamed the Comey letter for contributing to her defeat, although polling evidence on that point is unclear.

Trump had loudly praised Comey’s announcement at the time.

Many Republicans had reacted with outrage in July when Comey said the bureau would not seek charges against Clinton.

Many Democrats were equally upset with his wide-ranging comments on Clinton’s conduct. Their anger deepened with his letter in October and Comey’s disclosure to Congress in March that the FBI launched an investigation last July into possible coordination between Trump associates and Russia — an inquiry Comey did not reveal during the campaign.

Comey told the Senate Judiciary Committee last week that the criticism he had received for his actions in the campaign had been “painful.”

“I've gotten all kinds of rocks thrown at me, and this has been really hard, but I think I've done the right thing at each turn,” he testified. He added that he welcomed an FBI inspector general’s review of his conduct, which was announced in January.

But Comey argued that he had no choice but to disclose the renewed investigation just before the election and not "conceal" it.

Rosenstein sharply disagreed. Prosecutors should never disclose nonpublic information about investigations, he wrote. "Silence is not concealment."

Given Comey's errors and his public refusal to admit that they were mistakes, Rosenstein continued, "the FBI is unlikely to regain public and congressional trust until it has a Director who understands the gravity of the mistakes and pledges never to repeat them."

Rosenstein’s recommendation “was presented to the president today,” White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer told reporters several hours after the firing. “No one from the White House” ordered Rosenstein to conduct his review, Spicer added. “It was all him.”

White House officials, hoping to insulate the president from opposition criticism, released past quotes from top Democratic leaders declaring a lack of confidence in Comey.

Democrats, however, said that nothing Comey did last year justified Trump’s firing him now. In statements, leading Democratic lawmakers called his ouster “outrageous,” “brazen” and “not what an innocent person would do.”

They warned that Comey’s dismissal could lead to a White House effort to shut down the FBI investigation.

“No one should accept President Trump’s absurd justification” for the firing, declared Sen. Patrick J. Leahy (D-Vt.), the former head of the Senate Judiciary Committee.