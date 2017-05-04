House sets up risky vote on GOP's Obamacare repeal

House Republicans set up a risky do-over vote Thursday on their sweeping overhaul of the Affordable Care Act, hoping to salvage a years-long campaign promise despite mounting concerns from patient advocates and healthcare groups that the legislation would strip health protections from millions of Americans.
President Trump has been pushing Republicans to act, personally calling wayward lawmakers as leaders cobbled together changes intended to appease both conservative and centrist factions of the party.
Having shelved previous attempts to advance the bill in high-profile flops, Thursday’s effort will be an important test of Trump’s ability to govern with the Republican majority in Congress.
“We’re going to pass it,” House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy promised Wednesday after a leadership meeting in the Capitol to announce the schedule.
But it remains highly uncertain that Republicans have amassed the estimated 216 votes needed from their majority for the bill, the American Health Care Act.
The legislation cuts more than a $1 trillion in federal healthcare assistance to low- and moderate-income Americans, primarily through a historic retrenchment in Medicaid, the half-century-old government health plan for the poor. It also enacts hundreds of billions of dollars in tax cuts, largely for wealthy Americans and industry.
The bill stands to reverse an expansion of health coverage under Obamacare that has brought the nation’s uninsured rate to the lowest level ever recorded. According to the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office, the original House bill — before recent amendments were added — would leave an additional 24 million people without health coverage over the next decade.
The legislation also fundamentally restructures the system of insurance marketplaces created by Obamacare to guarantee health coverage to Americans, even if they are sick.
And, under a series of last-minute changes to the legislation, states would be given new flexibility to scrap key protections in the current law that ban insurers from charging sick people more and require all health plans to provide a basic set of benefits, including mental health, prescription drugs and maternity care.
The full cost and impact of the final changes to the bill remain unclear because GOP leaders called the vote without waiting for a new analysis from the nonpartisan budget office, as is customary for major piece of legislation.
GOP leaders have argued that these changes would make health insurance more affordable. But the vast majority of independent healthcare experts disagree. And not a single major organization representing doctors, nurses, hospitals or patients supports the House legislation, which many groups warn threatens the lives of sick Americans.
Even some health insurers have slammed the House bill, which Blue Shield of California Chief Executive Paul Markovich warned this week “could return us to a time when people who were born with a birth defect or who became sick could not purchase or afford insurance, and when benefits were not there when people needed them the most.”
The GOP legislation also remains highly unpopular with the public, and lawmakers are being inundated by calls to their offices and protests over concerns the bill will do away with one of the most popular aspects of Obamacare — its ban on insurers charging more for those with preexisting medical conditions.
House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi promised a full-scale opposition campaign Thursday as Democrats hold their votes against the bill.
If approved, the measure faces an even more uncertain route in the Senate, where Republicans have opposed the House bill but have not yet proposed their own.
