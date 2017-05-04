House sets up risky vote on GOP's Obamacare repeal

House Republicans set up a risky do-over vote Thursday on their sweeping overhaul of the Affordable Care Act, hoping to salvage a years-long campaign promise despite mounting concerns from patient advocates and healthcare groups that the legislation would strip health protections from millions of Americans.

President Trump has been pushing Republicans to act, personally calling wayward lawmakers as leaders cobbled together changes intended to appease both conservative and centrist factions of the party.

Having shelved previous attempts to advance the bill in high-profile flops, Thursday’s effort will be an important test of Trump’s ability to govern with the Republican majority in Congress.

“We’re going to pass it,” House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy promised Wednesday after a leadership meeting in the Capitol to announce the schedule.

But it remains highly uncertain that Republicans have amassed the estimated 216 votes needed from their majority for the bill, the American Health Care Act.

The legislation cuts more than a $1 trillion in federal healthcare assistance to low- and moderate-income Americans, primarily through a historic retrenchment in Medicaid, the half-century-old government health plan for the poor. It also enacts hundreds of billions of dollars in tax cuts, largely for wealthy Americans and industry.

The bill stands to reverse an expansion of health coverage under Obamacare that has brought the nation’s uninsured rate to the lowest level ever recorded. According to the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office, the original House bill — before recent amendments were added — would leave an additional 24 million people without health coverage over the next decade.

The legislation also fundamentally restructures the system of insurance marketplaces created by Obamacare to guarantee health coverage to Americans, even if they are sick.

And, under a series of last-minute changes to the legislation, states would be given new flexibility to scrap key protections in the current law that ban insurers from charging sick people more and require all health plans to provide a basic set of benefits, including mental health, prescription drugs and maternity care.

The full cost and impact of the final changes to the bill remain unclear because GOP leaders called the vote without waiting for a new analysis from the nonpartisan budget office, as is customary for major piece of legislation.

GOP leaders have argued that these changes would make health insurance more affordable. But the vast majority of independent healthcare experts disagree. And not a single major organization representing doctors, nurses, hospitals or patients supports the House legislation, which many groups warn threatens the lives of sick Americans.

Even some health insurers have slammed the House bill, which Blue Shield of California Chief Executive Paul Markovich warned this week “could return us to a time when people who were born with a birth defect or who became sick could not purchase or afford insurance, and when benefits were not there when people needed them the most.”

The GOP legislation also remains highly unpopular with the public, and lawmakers are being inundated by calls to their offices and protests over concerns the bill will do away with one of the most popular aspects of Obamacare — its ban on insurers charging more for those with preexisting medical conditions.

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi promised a full-scale opposition campaign Thursday as Democrats hold their votes against the bill.

If approved, the measure faces an even more uncertain route in the Senate, where Republicans have opposed the House bill but have not yet proposed their own.

Caption Protest music in the era of Trump Music and American politics have a long intertwined history. Dating as far back as the colonial 18th century, to the 1940s and '50s and Woody Guthrie, to the tumultuous 1960s, musicians have responded to the times with music. In light of the election of President Trump, musicians across multiple genres are once again responding to the political climate. Music and American politics have a long intertwined history. Dating as far back as the colonial 18th century, to the 1940s and '50s and Woody Guthrie, to the tumultuous 1960s, musicians have responded to the times with music. In light of the election of President Trump, musicians across multiple genres are once again responding to the political climate. Caption Protest music in the era of Trump Music and American politics have a long intertwined history. Dating as far back as the colonial 18th century, to the 1940s and '50s and Woody Guthrie, to the tumultuous 1960s, musicians have responded to the times with music. In light of the election of President Trump, musicians across multiple genres are once again responding to the political climate. Music and American politics have a long intertwined history. Dating as far back as the colonial 18th century, to the 1940s and '50s and Woody Guthrie, to the tumultuous 1960s, musicians have responded to the times with music. In light of the election of President Trump, musicians across multiple genres are once again responding to the political climate. Caption L.A. riots: 25 years later Los Angeles area authors, journalists and officials recount the days after the verdicts in the Rodney King beating case and discuss the impact on L.A. communities and where the city still has to go. Los Angeles area authors, journalists and officials recount the days after the verdicts in the Rodney King beating case and discuss the impact on L.A. communities and where the city still has to go. Caption White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer is under fire for saying Hitler didn't use chemical weapons White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer appeared to forget about the Holocaust when he compared Adolph Hitler with Syrian President Bashar Assad, saying Hitler "didn't even sink to using chemical weapons" during a cringe-worthy televised briefing with reporters on Tuesday. He later clarified his answer. White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer appeared to forget about the Holocaust when he compared Adolph Hitler with Syrian President Bashar Assad, saying Hitler "didn't even sink to using chemical weapons" during a cringe-worthy televised briefing with reporters on Tuesday. He later clarified his answer. Caption Opposing views on refugees in Montana In Montana's Flathead Valley, where some of the state's most liberal and conservative communities sit side by side, the national debate over refugees and Trump's travel ban has taken on added significance as refugees are being resettled in the state. In Montana's Flathead Valley, where some of the state's most liberal and conservative communities sit side by side, the national debate over refugees and Trump's travel ban has taken on added significance as refugees are being resettled in the state. Caption School in Calexico draws majority of its students from across the border Of the Christian school’s roughly 300 students, about 85% are Mexican citizens. (Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times) Of the Christian school’s roughly 300 students, about 85% are Mexican citizens. (Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)

lisa.mascaro@latimes.com

@LisaMascaro

noam.levey@latimes.com

@noamlevey

ALSO

Trump wants a border wall, but few in Congress want to pay for it

GOP dreams of repealing Obamacare collapse as Trump relents, halting vote on House bill

Trump's election has mobilized a resistance like no other, but will Democrats' answer to the tea party divide the ranks?

More coverage of Congress

More coverage of politics and the White House

UPDATES:

8:10 a.m.: This article was updated with additional background information.

This article was originally published at 6:05 a.m.