Unlikely Democratic House candidates are gaining momentum, even in GOP strongholds

Underwood worked for the Obama administration on implementing the 2010 healthcare law and responding to crises such as Ebola. She moved home to Illinois after the administration ended and said she was spurred to run by Hultgren’s 2017 vote to repeal Obamacare. When she was a child, she was diagnosed with a heart problem — a preexisting condition that would have once made it expensive or impossible for her to obtain health insurance until Obamacare ended such practices.